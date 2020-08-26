Tensions remain high in Kenosha as curfew continues for another night

At the same park where tear gas was deployed and projectiles were thrown at officers this week, law enforcement officers have taken aggressive measures to prevent any more violence from happening.

A video taken just before 7 p.m. Wednesday shows a line of people in handcuffs at the Speedway Gas Station on Washington and 30th in Kenosha.

A large black bus in the parking lot had a gas can in front of it, a swarm of law enforcement officers and at least seven people handcuffed.

A public safety alert went out asking for businesses to turn off fuel pumps in the area.

Just after 7 p.m. at Civic Center Park, video shows a U-Haul truck starting to drive away as law enforcement open the door and handcuff the driver.

An armored vehicle quickly came to the scene.

Advertisement

A curfew went into effect an hour earlier tonight at 7 p.m. and that will remain until Sunday.