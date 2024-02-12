Teon Hemphill: Chicago teen reported missing from Schorsch Village

article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Chicago's Schorsch Village on the North Side Sunday night.

Police say Teon Hemphill was last seen at his home in the 3300 block of North Neva Avenue at 3:50 p.m.

Hemphill is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray jogging pants, and white shoes when he was last seen.

He was carrying a black book bag and a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about Teon's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.