Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash in Naperville, police say

The driver of a Tesla vehicle was hospitalized on Friday evening after a medical emergency led to a crash and fire on a major roadway in suburban Naperville.

What we know:

The 37-year-old driver of the 2025 Tesla Model Y was driving southbound on Route 59 approaching Cantore Road when he had a medical emergency, according to the Naperville Police Department.

The Tesla sideswiped another car before it drove off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

An off-duty Naperville police officer happened to see the crash and pulled the driver from the Tesla.

The driver had minor burns and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sky Fox was over the scene on Friday afternoon and spotted the Tesla with severe damage as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Police did not report any other injuries.