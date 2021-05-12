'I'm very rich': Back seat Tesla rider pulls same stunt, but in new car after jail release
Param Sharma met KTVU's Jesse Gary in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, not far from his mother’s high-rise apartment. After getting out of jail on two counts of reckless driving, he pulled up sitting in the back seat of a Tesla with no one in the driver's seat.
Safety regulators announce special investigation into Tesla Autopilot system
Federal safety regulators are sending a team to California to investigate a fatal freeway crash involving a Tesla, just after authorities near Oakland arrested a man in another Tesla rolling down a freeway with no one behind the steering wheel.