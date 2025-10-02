Video shows woman in Chicago wipe dog poop on Cybertruck; sleuths say they found her

The Brief A woman in Chicago was caught on camera wiping dog poop on a Cybertruck that was covered in an American flag decal and featured Donald Trump’s signature. The Cybertruck’s owner posted images of the woman in action on the social platform X, and by the next day, internet sleuths claimed to have tracked her down. "When you do something like this, you’re making the problem worse," the truck’s owner said, as he called on Americans to reduce political polarization in the country.



A man visiting Chicago says a woman wiped dog poop on his Tesla Cybertruck, likely unaware that the car has several cameras and captured everything.

"It's crazy that something like this upsets somebody so much that they decided, ‘Oh, I'm going to ruin that person's day,’ said John Evans. "Well, the shoe is on the other foot now."

What we know:

Evans is visiting Chicago from Savannah, Georgia, for a conference. On Wednesday, he parked his Cybertruck, which is covered in an American flag decal, in the Northalsted neighborhood.

"On the tailgate in Gold Leaf, there is a representation of the signature of President Trump," Evans said. "And I think that may have further inflamed the mental illness of the person that decided to do this to my vehicle."

Evans posted the images of the woman on the social platform X, and by the next morning, internet users claimed to have identified her and a business she is allegedly associated with.

Then, online sleuths began leaving negative reviews about the business.

"I think that America is happy to help other Americans with accountability for bad actors," Evans said.

Evans says he did not file a police report because he feels like the public backlash is punishment enough and believes the police department can use their time focusing on more serious crimes.

What we don't know:

Fox 32 reached out to the business allegedly tied to the woman but has not yet heard back. The station is not naming her or showing her face because she has not been charged with a crime.

When asked what Evans would say to the woman responsible, he replied: "I would say, we are Americans, you have an obligation to do better ... when you do something like this, you're making the problem worse."

What's next:

Moving forward, Evans says he hopes people from both sides of the political aisle can learn to get along better.