Texas Democrats continue holdout in Illinois over redistricting attempt

The Brief Texas Democratic lawmakers were still in Illinois to prevent a redistricting attempt by their GOP colleagues. Gov. Greg Abbott called for the lawmakers' arrests for fleeing the state and preventing the legislature from working. Democrats are calling out Texas Republicans' plan to redistrict congressional districts with President Trump's support.



As House Republicans in Texas tried to take up a controversial redistricting vote, dozens of Democrats from the state were hiding out in Illinois.

What we know:

On Monday, the Texas State House convened briefly, but at least for now, Democrats have prevented their GOP colleagues from moving forward with a new congressional map.

The Democrats were expected to meet in west suburban Warrenville on Monday evening to protest the redistricting attempt, backed by President Donald Trump.

Such a move would allow Republicans in Texas to flip up to five House seats currently held by Democrats.

Texas Democrats also traveled to other blue states like Massachusetts and New York. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already warned that he will try to remove them from office if they don’t return.

Abbott called on the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue warrants for their arrest.

What they're saying:

In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker welcomed dozens of Texas lawmakers on Sunday night.

"This is not just rigging the system in Texas," Pritzker said. "It’s about rigging the system against the rights of all Americans for years to come."

On Monday, Fox 32 spoke with political analyst Thom Serfin, who said there is an ironic history of gerrymandering in Illinois.

"The issue today, they're talking about is gerrymandering," Serfin said. "They come to Illinois, the most gerrymandered state in the union. The reason Mike Madigan, the (former) speaker of the house, was in control for 40 years, the longest surviving speaker in the history of the country, is because he was able to gerrymander the state. Fifty years ago, there were 24 congressmen in Illinois. We had 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans. Today, we have 17 (congressmen with) 14 Democrats and three Republicans. The state has been gerrymandered to death."

Texas House Democrats are expected to speak at the IBEW Local 701 in Warrenville at 6 p.m.