'Thanksgiving' horror movie slices into theaters tonight

What originally started as a fake trailer in the Quentin Tarantino / Robert Rodriguez double feature "Grindhouse," the new horror film "Thanksgiving" has now become a reality and is heading to the big screen this weekend.

The film is from famed horror director Eli Roth ("Hostel," "Cabin Fever") and follows a slasher killer who stalks the residents of a small town on Thanksgiving.

When speaking to Roth, FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter – and confessed horror fan -- Jake Hamilton spoke about his own love of the slasher genre and how to explain that passion to people who aren’t a fan of the genre.

"[Scary stories have] been around for hundreds of years because it helps kids not feel so alone with the mysteries of life and the fear of death," Roth said. "It’s a great way to release those fears."

"Thanksgiving" hits theaters on Friday.