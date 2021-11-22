The Capcast: Coldest air of the season expected Monday with wind chills in the teens

What happened to those 50s over the weekend? Cold Front.

In fact, the coldest air of the season has arrived with wind chills uncomfortably parked in the teens.

Despite cloudless skies, temperatures will barely rise above freezing in the afternoon, only into the mid 30s.

Another cold night is on tap, but milder air is poised to return.

Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine with temperatures close to our normal high in the mid 40s.

Winds will pick up Tuesday night, announcing the arrival of a gush of pacific air that will send temperatures into the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday.

When the cold frontal section of that system moves through at night, a few light showers are possible.

That precipitation will be gone by daybreak Thanksgiving and should have little to no impact on travel weather.

Winds on Wednesday are about the only local concern for flights.

No big storms of any kind are in sight with seasonably chilly air through the weekend.