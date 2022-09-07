'The Chi' actor Barton Fitzpatrick robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: report

An actor, most famous for playing "Reg" on "The Chi," recently found himself in the middle of a truly terrifying scene.

According to TMZ, Barton Fitzpatrick was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Chicago.

The actor was a passenger in a car, when someone slid into the backseat and demanded his belongings and the car.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The suspect ended up bailing on the carjacking but did get away with Fitzpatrick’s chain and some other personal belongings.

Fitzpatrick appeared in 16 episodes of The Chi, playing a gang leader. The character was killed off in Season 2.

Fitzpatrick was born and raised in Chicago.