Gun discharges at Eataly in River North after fight erupts

A firearm was discharged during a fight at Eataly in River North Friday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., a male offender was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with two male subjects at the marketplace located at 43 E. Ohio St., police said.

The offender then produced a firearm, which discharged during the struggle. No one was struck.

The two male subjects took the firearm and fled the scene before police arrived.

The offender sustained minor injuries during the fight and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.