The Family Stallone': Sylvester Stallone and family open up in new reality series

While some people know him as Rambo, Rocky or even Judge Dredd, in a new reality series "The Family Stallone," he’s just… "Dad."

The new reality series starts streaming on Paramount+ Wednesday, May 17 – and focuses on the day-to-day lives of the entire Stallone family, including Sylvester, his wife Jennifer and his daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia.

The Stallone family sat down to go five-on-one with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the series, and the fact that Sly’s family loves to criticize his performances.

"The Family Stallone" starts streaming on Paramount+ on Wednesday.