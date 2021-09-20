The Final Fear: Statesville Haunted Prison scaring guests one last time, will close after this year

This year will be the final time Statesville Haunted Prison scares the living daylights out of people.

After 25 years, the haunted house located at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport, Illinois is closing down. They were shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, they’re coming back for one last hurrah.

Statesville is one of the most well-known haunted houses — if not the most well-known haunted house — in Chicagoland history. It began as a haunted hayride in 1996, and has since been featured as one of the Top 10 haunted houses in the nation and it was also featured on Travel Channel’s "Halloween Craziest."

For its final year, Zombie Army Productions has put together 30 rooms of terrifying creatures and convicts to make guests scream.

(Statesville Haunted House)

"We love our fans and it’s their support over the years that helped us run this Monster," organizers said in a statement.

Zombie Army Productions will be offering half off tickets and Twice the Terror combo tickets — two of the nation’s top ranked haunted house for one low price, organizers said.

Statesville Haunted Prison opens Thursday, October 1 and ends its run on Halloween night, October 31.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Thursdays and Sundays: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Organizers say all guests who are in the parking lot at the time of closing will be admitted into the haunted house.

Tickets are available HERE

Ticket discounts can be found on the event’s social media pages: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram