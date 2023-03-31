'The Golden Girls' pop-up restaurant comes to Chicago this spring

Fans of "The Golden Girls" will be in for a real treat this May.

A new pop-up restaurant, The Golden Girls Kitchen, inspired by the girls' favorite Miami hangouts is coming to Chicago this spring.

The unique dining experience will be hosted at Whiskey Business, 1367 N. Milwaukee Ave., starting this May. It will feature decor inspired by the iconic sitcom as well as specialty show-themed cocktails and photo-ops galore.

The venue will also host drag brunch every Sunday starting June 4 through Aug. 6 at four different time slots.

Each ticket costs $40 and includes a 90-minute reservation along with a "Golden Main" dish with a slice of cheescake. Sides, desserts, beverages and merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are not on sale yet, according to the event organizer bucketlisters.com, but you can sign up for updates when they become available.

Check out this website for the full menu and more details about the pop-up.