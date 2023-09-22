'The Nacirema Society' opening at the Goodman Theatre next week
CHICAGO - A new play is opening at the Goodman Theatre and FOX 32 got a preview before the official opening night.
It's called The Nacirema Society.
It takes place in Montgomery, Alabama in the 60s, a little over 10 years after the bus boycott.
A teenager is preparing for her debut at the Nacirema Debutante Ball, a tradition that has taken place every year in the African-American community for decades.
The producer says it's chock-full of humor.
Along with the play, there is a festival happening in the city in honor of the playwright.
The Nacirema Society's official opening night is Tuesday. For tickets, go to goodmantheatre.org.