'The Nacirema Society' opening at the Goodman Theatre next week

A new play is opening at the Goodman Theatre and FOX 32 got a preview before the official opening night.

It's called The Nacirema Society.

It takes place in Montgomery, Alabama in the 60s, a little over 10 years after the bus boycott.

A teenager is preparing for her debut at the Nacirema Debutante Ball, a tradition that has taken place every year in the African-American community for decades.

The producer says it's chock-full of humor.

Along with the play, there is a festival happening in the city in honor of the playwright.

The Nacirema Society's official opening night is Tuesday. For tickets, go to goodmantheatre.org.