The Second City reopens for in-person shows; first time since the pandemic

The Second City is reopening to live audiences Friday night with an improv and archive sketch show on the Mainstage at its Piper's Alley location.

Second City has been closed to in-person performances for over a year due to COVID-19.

Capacity will be limited at the venue to maintain social distancing.

The Second City Training Center opened at limited capacity for in-person classes May 3.

Online options will continue to be available, the venue said.

"Our talent, our staff and our faculty are looking forward to entertaining and educating in the same room again," said The Second City’s new executive producer Jon Carr. "We realize that most people have binge-watched every TV show ever made at this point, so it’s exciting that live, in-person experiences are set to make their long-awaited return."

COVID-19 protocols will be enforced, which include mask wearing, social distancing, audience limits and enhanced cleaning before and between performances.

Patrons will be able to purchase drinks with mask-friendly drinking straws that will be provided.

"The excitement around The Second City is palpable," Second City’s chief operating officer, Parisa Jalili said. "Just to be able to hold rehearsals again inside the theater has been inspiring. After the year we’ve had, people not only want to laugh together, they need to laugh together."