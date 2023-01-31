Theodore Roosevelt HS staff member removed after alleged physical altercation with student

A staff member at Theodore Roosevelt High School has been removed after allegedly engaging improperly with a student.

Principal Daniel Kramer says the allegations do not involve sexual misconduct.

Not much information was released by the school regarding the incident, but Kramer said in a statement that "The safety of your children is always our top priority".

The staff member has been removed from the school as an investigation takes place.

"…a final determination will be made regarding whether it is appropriate for this individual to return to Roosevelt," Kramer said.

Theodore Roosevelt High School | Google Maps

According to video circulating online, the student and staff member were reportedly involved in a physical altercation.

The family of the affected student has been notified, and support is available to the student, the school said.