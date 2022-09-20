These Illinois Lottery scratch-offs still have million-dollar prizes available

article

There are at least 13 instant games — or scratch-offs — in Illinois that have at least one million-dollar winning ticket that has yet to be claimed.

According to the Illinois Lottery website, the following instant games have prizes worth at least $1 million left. The biggest prize that has yet to be claimed is $7,200,000.

20 Years of Cash ($10 ticket)

The top prize for this ticket is $3,600,000, and there is still one winning jackpot that has not yet been claimed. The cost of a ticket is $10. The overall odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.52.

How to play:

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, and you'll win double the prize shown for that symbol.

Get a "5X" symbol, and you'll win five times the prize shown for that symbol.

Get a "10X" symbol, and you'll win 10 times the prize shown for that symbol.

Stacks of Cash ($20 ticket)

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there are currently two winning jackpot tickets out there that have not yet been claimed. The overall odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.57.

How to play:

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "2X", "5X", "10X", "25X", "50X" or "100x" symbol, and win the prize show multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Reveal a "money bag" symbol, and win all 25 of your numbers prizes.

Bonus:

Get a Star in the $50 bonus box, and instantly win $50.

Get a Bill in the $100 bonus box, and instantly win $100.

Illinois Jackpot ($20 ticket)

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there are still two winning jackpots that have not yet been claimed. The overall chance of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.16.

How to play:

Match any of your numbers to the winning number, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "2X", "5X","10X", "25X", "50X" or "100X" symbol, and win the prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Reveal a "money bag" symbol in the bonus box, and win the corresponding prize.

Diamond Payout ($20)

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there is still one jackpot remaining that has yet to be claimed. The overall odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.19.

How to play:

Game 1: Reveal a "WIN" symbol, and win the prize shown for that symbol. Reveal a "5X" or a "10X" symbol, and win the prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Reveal a "WIN" symbol, and win the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "5X" or a "10X" symbol, and win the prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Game 2: Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number. Reveal a "star" symbol, and automatically win the prize shown for that symbol. Reveal a "5X" or a "10X" symbol, and win the prize shown — multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "star" symbol, and automatically win the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "5X" or a "10X" symbol, and win the prize shown — multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Bonus:

Reveal a "diamond" symbol, and win the corresponding prize.

100X ($20 ticket)

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there is still one winning jackpot out there that has yet to be claimed. The cost of the ticket is $20, and the overall odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.15.

How to play:

Match any of your number to the winning number, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "2X", "5X", "10X", "25X", "50X" or "100X" symbol, and win the prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Bonus:

Reveal a "money bag" symbol, instantly win $100.

$2,000,000 Extreme Cash

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,00, and there is still one unclaimed jackpot ticket. The cost of a ticket is $20. The overall chance of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.18.

How to play:

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "STAR" symbol, and instantly win $100.

Reveal an "EXTREME" symbol, and instantly win all 25 of your numbers prizes.

Reveal a "MONEYBAG" symbol in the bonus box, and win the corresponding prize.

100X the Cash

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there is still one unclaimed jackpot ticket. The cost of this ticket is $20. The odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 3.15.

How to play:

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers, and win the prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "5X", "10X", "25X", "50X" or "100X" symbol, win prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Bonus:

Reveal a "$$" symbol in any BONUS spot, win the corresponding prize.

20 years of cash ($20 ticket)

The top prize for this ticket is $7,200,000, and there is still one winning jackpot out there that has not yet been claimed. The overall odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 2.93.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE the prize shown for that symbol.

Get a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol. G

Get a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol.

Additional information about this ticket from the Illinois Lottery:

The equivalent of the $50,000 a month for 20 years will be annuitized over a 20-year period. A total prize of $12,000,000 will be paid in annual payments of $600,000 for twenty years or as a one-time cash payment of $7,200,000 in lieu of the annuity.

Pay Me!

The top prize for this ticket is $1,000,000, and there is still one winning jackpot ticket that has yet to be claimed. The cost of the ticket is $20. The odds of winning on the ticket at all are 2.98 to 1.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win prize shown for that number.

Reveal a "CA$H" symbol, win that prize automatically.

Reveal a "2X" symbol, win DOUBLE the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "20X" symbol, win 20 TIMES the prize shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "PAY ALL" symbol, win all 25 YOUR NUMBERS prizes.

Bonus:

Reveal two matching symbols in the cash register, win the corresponding prize.

200X Multiplier

The top prize for this ticket is $1,800,000, and there is still one winning jackpot ticket that has yet to be claimed. The cost of this ticket is $30. The odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 2.8.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to the WINNING NUMBER, win PRIZE shown for that number.

Reveal a "2X", "5X", "10X", "25X", "50X", "100X" or "200X" symbol, win PRIZE shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Bonus:

Reveal a "money bag" symbol, instantly win $200.

Million $$ Match

The top prize for this ticket is $3,000,000, and there are still two winning jackpot tickets that have yet to be claimed. The cost of this ticket is $30. The odds of winning anything at all on this ticket are 1 in 2.85.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win PRIZE shown for that number.

Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES the PRIZE shown.

Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the PRIZE shown.

Get a "WIN" symbol, WIN ALL 30 YOUR NUMBER PRIZES shown below.

Bonus:

Reveal a "COIN" symbol in the "$100 BONUS SPOT," win $100 automatically!

Reveal a "MONEY STACK" symbol in the "$200 BONUS SPOT," win $200 automatically!

Reveal a "MONEYBAG" symbol in the "$300 BONUS SPOT," win $300 automatically!

Reveal a "POT OF GOLD" symbol in the "$400 BONUS SPOT," win $400 automatically!

Reveal a "GOLD BAR" symbol in the "$500 BONUS SPOT," win $500 automatically!

$5 Million Riches

The top prize for this ticket is $3,000,000, and there is still one unclaimed winning jackpot ticket available. The cost of this ticket is $30. The odds of winning anything on this ticket are 1 in 2.81

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win PRIZE shown for that number.

Reveal a "COIN" symbol, automatically win the PRIZE shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "2X", "5X" or "10X" symbol, win prize shown multiplied by the corresponding symbol.

Reveal a "POT OF GOLD" symbol, instantly win $500.

Bonus:

Reveal a "MONEYBAG" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Platinum Diamond Spectacular

The top prize for this ticket is $1,200,000, and there is still on winning ticket that has yet to be claimed. The cost of this ticket is $30. The odds of winning anything on this ticket are 2.95 to 1.

How to play:

Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the DIAMOND NUMBERS, win PRIZE shown for that number.

Reveal a "DOUBLE DIAMOND" symbol, win DOUBLE the PRIZE shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "5X" symbol, win 5 TIMES the PRIZE shown for that symbol.

Reveal a "BAR" symbol, win $100 instantly.

Bonus:

Reveal 3 identical prize amounts, win that amount.

Find a retailer near you that sells these tickets on the Illinois Lottery Website.