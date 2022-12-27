These were the most returned Christmas gifts last year

If you got someone auto parts for Christmas, you can expect them to go ahead and return them.

That's because last year they earned the number one spot for the most returned gifts with nearly 20 percent of people taking them back.

This was followed by apparel, home improvement items and housewares.

Experts say we are likely to see similar trends this year.

It's predicted that people will return $67 billion in merchandise for refunds or replacements this holiday season.