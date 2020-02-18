Thief targets parked vehicles in Little Village, Pilsen

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of vehicle thefts reported in February in Pilsen and Little Village on the Southwest and Near West Sides.

In each incident someone stole vehicles that were parked on the street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts happened:

About 9 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place;

Between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and 6 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 2600 block of West 25th Street;

Between 5 p.m. Feb. 2 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of West 24th Street;

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street;

Between 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and 10 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 2800 block of West 22nd Place; and

About 3 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 2200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Police believe that two males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.