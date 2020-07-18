Thief targets storage units in Lake View

Chicago police are warning residents of eight reported storage unit thefts between May and July in Lake View on the North Side.

In each incident someone broke into a multi-unit building and stole property from storage areas, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened eight times between May 21 and July 14 in the 700 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.