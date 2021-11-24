Expand / Collapse search

Thieves robbing Northwest Side businesses at knifepoint: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - Police are warning businesses owners on the Northwest Side of a series of armed robberies reported this week.

In each case, the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money after entering the business, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened on Monday:

  • At 5:39 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Jefferson Park;
  • At 6:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Touhy Avenue in North Park;
  • At 7:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of North Jersey Avenue in Pulaski Park;

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.