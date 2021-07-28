Thieves steal 7-year-old boy's Go Kart, trailer in Lake in the Hills

A northwest suburban 7-year-old boy is having to hit the brakes on his Go Kart racing career because thieves stole his expensive gear.

"My dream is to travel all over the world," said Grayson Dean Walcott, a competitive Go Karter who right now races across the country.

Grayson came home from racing in California last week to find his trailer – loaded with a Go Kart, kart parts, tools and memorabilia – missing. Someone stole the trailer from a private parking lot near Pyott Road and Imhoff Drive in Lake in the Hills.

Police say it happened between 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and 9 a.m. Friday morning.

"He is a 7-year-old child, you know, like, what type of world do we live in where we're basically stealing from kids at this point?" said Grayson’s dad Nicholas Walcott.

"I just want my trailer back, all my stuff is in there and we really need to find who did it so we can get our trailer back," said Grayson.

There is no surveillance video and police do not have many leads. Call Lake in the Hills police if you can help.