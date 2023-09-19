Thieves stealing, burglarizing vehicles on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are warning Washington Park residents about a string of vehicle thefts in the area.

In each incident, the victim legally parked their vehicle and when they returned, the vehicle was missing or the steering column was damaged.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

5100 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

5100 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 7 between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

5300 block of South Indiana Avenue between Sept. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 6 a.m.

5200 block of South Calumet Avenue on Sept. 13 at 3:08 a.m.

5500 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 13 between 6 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

5400 block of South Indiana Avenue on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

200 block of East 56th Street on Sept. 15 at 9:54 p.m.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8380.