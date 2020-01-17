Thieves target Pink Line riders in Lawndale, Little Village: police

article

Police are warning residents in Lawndale and Little Village of thieves targeting CTA Pink Line passengers.

In both cases, a male approached someone on a train and took their property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

A theft happened at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 2000 block of South California Avenue, police said. Another took place at 7:30 a.m. Jan 14 in the 1900 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

A description of any suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.