Thieves use social media to rob victims in Chicago Lawn: police

Chicago police warn residents of recent scams in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

There have been at least four armed robberies in less than a month. Police say in each incident the victims showed up to the location to buy a cellphone that was advertised as for sale on social media.

When the victims arrived a man robbed them of their money and cellphones at gunpoint.

These incidents happened at the following locations:

2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

2500 block of West 63rd St. on Dec 15, 2022 at 9:00 P.M.

2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 16, 2022 at 11:10 P.M.

2500 block of West 62nd St. on Dec 17, 2022 at 8:44 P.M.

Police say the offender was offender as a Black man, age 20-25, who wore dark clothing.