Things to do in Chicago this weekend — 312 Comedy Festival, MSI Tree Lighting, Twilight in Concert

It's a star-studded weekend in Chicago – literally! From concerts, comedy shows and stargazing, here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 7-9.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 7: hannah bahng at House of Blues Chicago

Nov. 7: Josh Ritter at Thalia Hall

Nov. 7: King Princess at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 7: Thundercat at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 7: Marisela at Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 7: Cyclops at Outset

Nov. 8: Andy Bell of Erasure at Metro

Nov. 8: Halsey at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 9: Lenny Pearce at Riviera Theatre

Nov. 9: Quevedo at Concord Music Hall

Nov. 9: 4batz at Avondale Music Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 7: Northwestern Mens Basketball vs. Boston University

Nov. 7: DePaul Mens Basketball vs. Stonehill

Nov. 8: Chicago Wolves vs. Iowa Wild

Nov. 9: Waterkeeper Alliance Invitational

Nov. 9: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants at Soldier Field

Nov. 9: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

What comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Ralph Barbosa at The Chicago Theatre

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng at The Auditorium

Jo Koy at United Center

Smosh Reads Reddit Stories at The Chicago Theatre

Druski: The Coulda Fest at United Center

Fortune Feimster at The Chicago Theatre

Things to do in Chicago Nov. 7-9

Chicago Astronomer at Northerly Island

Explore the night sky at Northerly Island Park on Friday, Nov.7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly event includes guided telescope viewing, educational talks and breathtaking views.

Griffin MSI Tree Lighting and Cultural Festival

Kick off the holidays at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Leo High School Choir, cultural showcases, hands-on activities and seasonal treats from Stan’s Donuts. Admission is free.

Chicago Toy & Game Fair

The 22nd annual Chicago Toy and Game Fair returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center Nov. 8- 9. The event features interactive exhibits, toy demos and more. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

Twilight in Concert

Step into the world of vampires and werewolves with Twilight in Concert. The performance pairs the original 2008 movie with a 12-piece orchestral ensemble. Visit twilightinconcert.com for more details.

Nova Music Festival Exhibition

The Nova Music Festival Exhibition takes visitors through the events of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack with artifacts, survivor stories and immersive installations that honor the victims.