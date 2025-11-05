Things to do in Chicago this weekend — 312 Comedy Festival, MSI Tree Lighting, Twilight in Concert
CHICAGO - It's a star-studded weekend in Chicago – literally! From concerts, comedy shows and stargazing, here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 7-9.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 7: hannah bahng at House of Blues Chicago
Nov. 7: Josh Ritter at Thalia Hall
Nov. 7: King Princess at The Salt Shed Indoors
Nov. 7: Thundercat at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 7: Marisela at Rosemont Theatre
Nov. 7: Cyclops at Outset
Nov. 8: Andy Bell of Erasure at Metro
Nov. 8: Halsey at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 9: Lenny Pearce at Riviera Theatre
Nov. 9: Quevedo at Concord Music Hall
Nov. 9: 4batz at Avondale Music Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Nov. 7: Northwestern Mens Basketball vs. Boston University
Nov. 7: DePaul Mens Basketball vs. Stonehill
Nov. 8: Chicago Wolves vs. Iowa Wild
Nov. 9: Waterkeeper Alliance Invitational
Nov. 9: Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants at Soldier Field
Nov. 9: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
What comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Ralph Barbosa at The Chicago Theatre
Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng at The Auditorium
Smosh Reads Reddit Stories at The Chicago Theatre
Druski: The Coulda Fest at United Center
Fortune Feimster at The Chicago Theatre
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 7-9
Chicago Astronomer at Northerly Island
Explore the night sky at Northerly Island Park on Friday, Nov.7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly event includes guided telescope viewing, educational talks and breathtaking views.
Griffin MSI Tree Lighting and Cultural Festival
Kick off the holidays at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy performances by the Leo High School Choir, cultural showcases, hands-on activities and seasonal treats from Stan’s Donuts. Admission is free.
Chicago Toy & Game Fair
The 22nd annual Chicago Toy and Game Fair returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center Nov. 8- 9. The event features interactive exhibits, toy demos and more. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids.
Twilight in Concert
Step into the world of vampires and werewolves with Twilight in Concert. The performance pairs the original 2008 movie with a 12-piece orchestral ensemble. Visit twilightinconcert.com for more details.
Nova Music Festival Exhibition
The Nova Music Festival Exhibition takes visitors through the events of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack with artifacts, survivor stories and immersive installations that honor the victims.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker.