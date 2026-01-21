Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Chicago Polar Plunge, Mac and Cheese Fest
CHICAGO - Whether you're into live music, pro sports or winter traditions, Chicago has you covered this weekend. Here's what's happening Jan. 23-25.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 23: Wreckno at Outset
Jan. 24: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago
Jan. 25: Kirill Gerstein at Orchestra Hall
Jan. 25: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 25: Shame with Ghostwoman at Thalia Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 24: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Duquesne
Jan. 24: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 24: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
Jan. 25: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Creighton
Jan. 25: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do around Chicago Jan. 23-25
Chair-ish at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art
The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn opens a first-time collaboration between Chicago-based artists Alex Chitty and Norman Teague. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Science Snoozeum at the Museum of Science and Industry
On Jan. 24, children ages 6-12 and their adult chaperone can explore exhibits after hours, take part in scavenger hunts, attend museum tours, and watch a film in the Giant Dome Theater. Tickets start at $85 per person.
Mac & Cheese Fest
Attendees can stroll through Wrigleyville, enjoying seven mac and cheese servings at participating bars. The event runs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Chicago Polar Plunge
The Chicago Polar Bear Club hosts its 25th annual Polar Plunge on Jan. 24 at Oak Street Beach. More than 1,000 participants will dive into icy Lake Michigan waters to raise funds for five local families.
Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival
Chicago’s Winter Whiskey Festival returns on Jan. 24, where attendees can taste over 20 whiskeys, enjoy live entertainment and more.
Jennette McCurdy: Live in Conversation
Bestselling author Jennette McCurdy will visit Chicago Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss her debut novel Half His Age. Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book, with tickets starting at $71.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.