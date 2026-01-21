Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Chicago Polar Plunge, Mac and Cheese Fest

Whether you're into live music, pro sports or winter traditions, Chicago has you covered this weekend. Here's what's happening Jan. 23-25.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Jan. 23: Wreckno at Outset

Jan. 24: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago

Jan. 25: Kirill Gerstein at Orchestra Hall

Jan. 25: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble at Garcia’s Chicago

Jan. 25: Shame with Ghostwoman at Thalia Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Jan. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 24: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Duquesne

Jan. 24: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall

Jan. 24: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Jan. 25: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Creighton

Jan. 25: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Disney on Ice

The Phantom of the Opera

Oliver

Big Jay Oakerson

Eureka Day

Salome

Things to do around Chicago Jan. 23-25

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn opens a first-time collaboration between Chicago-based artists Alex Chitty and Norman Teague. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

On Jan. 24, children ages 6-12 and their adult chaperone can explore exhibits after hours, take part in scavenger hunts, attend museum tours, and watch a film in the Giant Dome Theater. Tickets start at $85 per person.

Attendees can stroll through Wrigleyville, enjoying seven mac and cheese servings at participating bars. The event runs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

The Chicago Polar Bear Club hosts its 25th annual Polar Plunge on Jan. 24 at Oak Street Beach. More than 1,000 participants will dive into icy Lake Michigan waters to raise funds for five local families.

Chicago’s Winter Whiskey Festival returns on Jan. 24, where attendees can taste over 20 whiskeys, enjoy live entertainment and more.

Bestselling author Jennette McCurdy will visit Chicago Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss her debut novel Half His Age. Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book, with tickets starting at $71.