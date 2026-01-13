Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Cubs Convention, Bears vs. Rams, Windy City Invitational
CHICAGO - Chicago sports fans, this weekend is for you! From the Bears facing the Rams to the Cubs Convention and the Windy City Invitational at Navy Pier, the city is packed with action.
Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago Jan. 16-18.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 16: Trouble Ahead at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 16: ARMNHMR at The Salt Shed Indoors
Jan. 16: Jodeci at Horseshoe Casino
Jan. 16: Trippie Redd and Friends at The Forge
Jan. 16: XANDRA at TAO Chicago
Jan. 17: Mr. Blotto at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 18: Mike Sherm at House of Blues Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 16: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Marquette
Jan. 17: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Drake
Jan. 17: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 17: Northwestern Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska
Jan. 17: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins
Jan. 17: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs
Jan. 18: Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
Jan. 18: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 16-18
Cubs Convention
The Cubs Convention returns Friday through Saturday, Jan. 16-18, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The annual fan event features appearances by Cubs players, autograph sessions, panel discussions and exclusive merchandise.
Windy City Invitational
The Windy City Invitational is one of the country’s longest-running gymnastics competitions. The event will be held Jan. 16-19 at Navy Pier, drawing spectators from across the nation.
Chicago Tool Library Repair Fair
The Chicago Tool Library will host a free repair fair Saturday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Community members can bring broken household items to fix alongside volunteer repairers. Items may include clothing, bikes, small appliances and electronics.
Vintage House Game Night Market
Vintage House will host a 21+ pop-up market at Emporium Logan Square. The event will feature vintage and handmade goods, arcade games, food, and live DJs.
A Dream Deferred: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive. The program highlights works by African American icons. Reservations are required for admission.
Dozin’ with the Dinos at the Field Museum
Families with children ages 6 to 12 can spend the night at the Field Museum on Jan. 17. The event includes hands-on science activities and after-hours exploration. Tickets range from $90 to $150.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.