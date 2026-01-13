Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Cubs Convention, Bears vs. Rams, Windy City Invitational

Chicago sports fans, this weekend is for you! From the Bears facing the Rams to the Cubs Convention and the Windy City Invitational at Navy Pier, the city is packed with action.

Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago Jan. 16-18.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Jan. 16: Trouble Ahead at Garcia’s Chicago

Jan. 16: ARMNHMR at The Salt Shed Indoors

Jan. 16: Jodeci at Horseshoe Casino

Jan. 16: Trippie Redd and Friends at The Forge

Jan. 16: XANDRA at TAO Chicago

Jan. 17: Mr. Blotto at Garcia’s Chicago

Jan. 18: Mike Sherm at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Jan. 16: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Marquette

Jan. 17: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Drake

Jan. 17: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall

Jan. 17: Northwestern Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska

Jan. 17: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

Jan. 17: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs

Jan. 18: Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jan. 18: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

The Phantom of the Opera

DeRay Davis

Brian Regan

Eureka Day

Things to do in Chicago Jan. 16-18

The Cubs Convention returns Friday through Saturday, Jan. 16-18, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The annual fan event features appearances by Cubs players, autograph sessions, panel discussions and exclusive merchandise.

The Windy City Invitational is one of the country’s longest-running gymnastics competitions. The event will be held Jan. 16-19 at Navy Pier, drawing spectators from across the nation.

The Chicago Tool Library will host a free repair fair Saturday, Jan. 17, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Community members can bring broken household items to fix alongside volunteer repairers. Items may include clothing, bikes, small appliances and electronics.

Vintage House will host a 21+ pop-up market at Emporium Logan Square. The event will feature vintage and handmade goods, arcade games, food, and live DJs.

The Lincolnwood Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert Sunday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive. The program highlights works by African American icons. Reservations are required for admission.

Families with children ages 6 to 12 can spend the night at the Field Museum on Jan. 17. The event includes hands-on science activities and after-hours exploration. Tickets range from $90 to $150.