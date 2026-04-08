Things to do in Chicago this weekend — EXPO Chicago, PFL and more
CHICAGO - Can you believe it's already April? As temperatures rise across Chicago, so does the lineup of events filled with fairs, sports and events.
Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago April 10-12.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
April 10: Third Day at Credit Union 1 Arena
April 10: The Brook & The Bluff at House of Blues Chicago
April 10: Raye at The Auditorium
April 10: North Mississippi Allstars at Garcia’s Chicago
April 10: Kaivon at Outset
April 11: Hunter Hayes at House of Blues Chicago
April 11: Joseph at Outset
April 11: Black Eyes at Thalia Hall
April 11: HEALTH and Carpenter Brut at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 11: The Fab Faux at Vic Theatre
April 11: Goldford at Park West
April 12: Bleed from Within at House of Blues Chicago
April 12: Ritt Momney at Thalia Hall
April 12: Kun at Vic Theatre
April 12: Hatsune Miku at Auditorium Theatre
Multiple dates: Songs of Love and Farewell at Orchestra Hall
Multiple dates: Florence + The Machine at Allstate Arena
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
April 10: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
April 10: Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
April 11: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
April 11: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues
April 11: PFL Chicago
April 11: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United FC
April 12: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
April 12: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs
What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do in Chicago April 10-12
EXPO Chicago Contemporary Art Fair
EXPO Chicago returns to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall from April 9-12. The four-day fair features curated talks, installations and global artists, highlighting Chicago’s role as an international arts destination.
The Other Art Fair
Taking over Artifacts Events in Ravenswood, The Other Art Fair will showcase more than 100 artists April 9-12.
Sip & Paint at The Polish Museum of America
Spend an evening creating art at the Polish Museum of America during a guided sip-an-paint event inspired by Polish Art Deco artist Zofia Stryjeńska.
Green Fest in Wicker Park
Celebrate Earth Week in Wicker Park with a community Green Fest featuring neighborhood cleanups in the morning and sustainability-focused activities in the afternoon.
Chicago Tea Festival
The Chicago Tea Festival returns to the Copernicus Center April 11-12, offering tastings, workshops and expert discussions.
Witch-O-Rama
Witch-O-Rama brings a mix of shopping, performances and workshops to Public Works Gallery in Wicker Park on April 12. The event offers a curated vendor market, a drag show, live DJ sets and a "Bruja 101" workshop.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. Cover photo is courtesy Frieze Press Team.