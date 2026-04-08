Things to do in Chicago this weekend — EXPO Chicago, PFL and more

Can you believe it's already April? As temperatures rise across Chicago, so does the lineup of events filled with fairs, sports and events.

Here's your guide to things to do in Chicago April 10-12.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

April 10: Third Day at Credit Union 1 Arena

April 10: The Brook & The Bluff at House of Blues Chicago

April 10: Raye at The Auditorium

April 10: North Mississippi Allstars at Garcia’s Chicago

April 10: Kaivon at Outset

April 11: Hunter Hayes at House of Blues Chicago

April 11: Joseph at Outset

April 11: Black Eyes at Thalia Hall

April 11: HEALTH and Carpenter Brut at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 11: The Fab Faux at Vic Theatre

April 11: Goldford at Park West

April 12: Bleed from Within at House of Blues Chicago

April 12: Ritt Momney at Thalia Hall

April 12: Kun at Vic Theatre

April 12: Hatsune Miku at Auditorium Theatre

Multiple dates: Songs of Love and Farewell at Orchestra Hall

Multiple dates: Florence + The Machine at Allstate Arena

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

April 10: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

April 10: Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

April 11: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

April 11: Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

April 11: PFL Chicago

April 11: Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United FC

April 12: Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

April 12: Chicago Wolves vs. Rockford IceHogs

What comedy and theatre shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

The Merry Wives of Windsor

Father of the Bride

Dustin Ybarra

Chelsea Handler

George Harris

Tommy Davidson

Things to do in Chicago April 10-12

EXPO Chicago returns to Navy Pier’s Festival Hall from April 9-12. The four-day fair features curated talks, installations and global artists, highlighting Chicago’s role as an international arts destination.

Taking over Artifacts Events in Ravenswood, The Other Art Fair will showcase more than 100 artists April 9-12.

Spend an evening creating art at the Polish Museum of America during a guided sip-an-paint event inspired by Polish Art Deco artist Zofia Stryjeńska.

Celebrate Earth Week in Wicker Park with a community Green Fest featuring neighborhood cleanups in the morning and sustainability-focused activities in the afternoon.

The Chicago Tea Festival returns to the Copernicus Center April 11-12, offering tastings, workshops and expert discussions.

Witch-O-Rama brings a mix of shopping, performances and workshops to Public Works Gallery in Wicker Park on April 12. The event offers a curated vendor market, a drag show, live DJ sets and a "Bruja 101" workshop.