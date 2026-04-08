Illinoisans weigh in on Iran conflict, calls to invoke 25th Amendment

The Brief People in Chicago shared mixed views on the war in Iran and the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment. One suburban resident supported the president’s policies but criticized his rhetoric and opposed removing him from office. Another Chicago resident said he is against the war and supports invoking the 25th Amendment, citing frustration and concerns about leadership.



The U.S.-Iran conflict has escalated in recent weeks following American and allied strikes targeting Iranian military and nuclear-related infrastructure, raising fears of a broader regional war.

President Donald Trump has issued stark warnings to Iran while pushing for concessions on nuclear activity and regional influence. A temporary ceasefire announced Tuesday night has paused major fighting, but uncertainty remains about whether the fragile agreement will hold.

Several Illinois politicians responded to Trump's threats by calling for his removal from office under the 25th Amendment or urging Congress to reconvene to halt potential military action.

FOX Chicago asked people out and about in the Loop to share their opinions on the war in Iran and the 25th Amendment.

What they're saying:

Tom O’Reilly lives in the northern suburbs. He believes Iran is a threat, and says he supports President Trump’s policies. But he also believes he should speak in ways that may be more inviting, saying he thinks changing his language will get more people to back the President.

"A lot of times I agree with his overall philosophy on what he’s trying to do. But how he presents it, you can find criticism of that. So what he said… destroying the civilization is a poor choice of words."

O’Reilly, however, is against invoking the 25th Amendment. He called the idea "ridiculous."

"The president might be doing things that people don’t agree with but when does that not happen? It’s just another move now that he’s in office, to keep trying to remove him. Last term, they tried that several times. You can disagree with him, but removing him from office, that’s too far," O'Reilly said.

The other side:

Meanwhile, Kyle Klimoski lives in Chicago. He’s against war and says he hasn’t supported this since the beginning.

He also says it’s hard to understand everything that’s going on because he doesn’t know what he can and can’t believe when listening to the president.

"It gets overwhelming at times, I’ll admit. Hearing what’s going on with the people there and all the money we’re spending on the war… I think that our money could be going to better resources. It’s just hard to follow because there’s so much information right now," Klimoski said.

Klimoski says he’s ‘absolutely in support’ of invoking the 25th Amendment.

"I believe he is unfit to do the job," Klimoski said. "I think a lot of it lies in our legislature and the fact that the Republican Party is not even showing up to even have a conversation. It’s very frustrating. I just wish that we could at least talk about it."