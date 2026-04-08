Chicago weather: Warm, windy today with storms possible tonight

The Brief Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected today, along with gusty winds up to 40 mph. Rain and storms are possible tonight and again late Thursday into Friday, which could slow the morning commute. The weekend brings sunshine and milder conditions before more rain and storm chances return early next week.



Today Chicago will have partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.

Highs today will be in the 60s to low 70s. It will be a gusty day with wind of 30-40 mph. There is a chance for rain and storms tonight and early tomorrow.

What's next:

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s again! The chance for rain and storms ramps back up Thursday night into early Friday.

It may be slow for the morning commute Friday because of the rain. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60. There is a chance for rain Saturday night. Sunday will be mild with highs in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night through Tuesday. There is a chance for storms Monday night and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be around 70 with mostly cloudy skies as well.