Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Lycée French Market, Eras After Dark, IllumiBrew

Chicago is marking the start of the holiday season this weekend with markets, festivals and other seasonal events.

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago Nov. 14-16.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 14: Loathe at Concord Music Hall

Nov. 14: bar italia with Lifeguard at Thalia Hall

Nov. 14: The Mars Volta at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 14: Los Tigres del Norte at Allstate Arena

Nov. 14: SABAI at Outset

Nov. 15: JMSN at Outset

Nov. 15: Terry Hunter’s Celebration at Wintrust Arena

Nov. 15: Big Gigantic at The Salt Shed Indoors

Nov. 15: Bronco at Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 16: Wax at Outset

Nov. 16: Danny Brown at Vic Theater

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Nov. 14: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15: Northwestern Football vs. Michigan

Nov. 15: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 15: Chicago Wolves vs. Cleveland Monsters

Nov. 15: WWE Presents NXT Live

Nov. 16: Loyola Womens Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Nov. 16: Chicago Wolves vs. Cleveland Monsters

Nov. 16: Loyola Mens Basketball vs. Colorado State University

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hell’s Kitchen

Sal Vulcano at The Chicago Theatre

Aries Spears at Chicago Improv

Chris D’Elia at The Chicago Theatre

Things to do in Chicago this weekend

IllumiBrew at The Morton Arboretum

Visitors can be among the first to see Illumination: Tree Lights during IllumiBrew on Friday, Nov. 14. The event features 18 tastings of seasonal beers, ciders and meads along a one-mile trail. Tickets range from $85 to $95 for general admission and $45 to $50 for designated drivers.

Black Harvest Film Festival

The Black Harvest Film Festival wraps up its final weekend with screenings celebrating Black storytelling and filmmakers from across the diaspora. More information can be found online.

Eras After Dark: A Field Museum Homecoming

The Field Museum will host an after-hours 21+ event Friday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests can explore themed lounges, enjoy cocktails and celebrate nostalgia through the decades. Tickets start at $55.

Lycée French Market

The 21st Annual Lycée French Market returns Nov. 15-16. The free two-day event features more than 75 local and French artisan vendors, a French bistro, and live entertainment. More details can be found online.

Fa La La Fabulous Holiday Market

Center on Halsted will host its first Fa La La Fabulous Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 queer and ally-owned small businesses offering handmade gifts and holiday goods. Admission is free with a suggested $5 donation.

Reindeer Run at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo’s annual Reindeer Run takes place Saturday, Nov. 15, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., giving runners and walkers the chance to experience the zoo’s holiday lights before the official opening. Details can be found online.

Chicago Artisan Market

The Chicago Artisan Market returns to Morgan MFG on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market highlights local makers in food, fashion, home goods and art. General admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

Randolph Holiday Market

The Randolph Street Market Festival returns Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 15- 16, at 1340 W. Washington Blvd. The event features 125 vendors with a mix of vintage and modern goods, music, food and crafts.