Things to do in Chicago this weekend — One of a Kind Holiday Show, Elf the Musical, Big Jam

It’s the first weekend of December and snow is in the forecast – but the chilly weather won’t slow down the fun.

Catch Brett Eldredge live at The Chicago Theatre, party at WGCI Big Jam, or browse local artisans at the One of a Kind Holiday Show.

Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago Dec. 5-7.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 5: Hot Mulligan at The Salt Shed Indoors

Dec. 5: Adamn Killa at Reggie’s Rock Club

Dec. 5: Lavern at Outset

Dec. 5: Thievery Corporation at Radius

Dec. 6: WGCI Big Jam at United Center

Dec. 6: Sister Hazel at House of Blues Chicago

Dec. 6: PVRIS at Concord Music Hall

Dec. 6: Hayla at Outset

Dec. 7: Dijon at the Salt Shed Indoors

Dec. 7: Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Dec. 5: Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

Dec. 6: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Dec. 6: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Princeton

Dec. 6: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Ohio State

Dec. 7: Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

Multiple dates: Chicago Elite Classic

Multiple dates: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals

What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

SIX

Elf

Jon Rudnitsky at Chicago Improv

Cedric the Entertainer at Horseshoe Casino

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Michael Blaustein at The Vic Theatre

Chicago Tap Allstars at Harold Washington Cultural Center

Charles Dickens Begrudingly Performs a Christmas Carol Again

Jazz City at Hamilton Park

Jazz City returns to Hamilton Park on Dec. 5 with a free community concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event closes out the year with Duke Ellington’s "Nutcracker Suite," performed by the Michael Nearpass Large Ensemble.

One of a Kind Holiday Show

The One of a Kind Show + Sale brings more than 600 artists and makers to The Mart Dec. 4-7. Visitors can browse handmade art, jewelry, apparel and décor while enjoying live music and hands-on demos. Tickets start at $15 and are valid for re-entry throughout the show.

Winter WonderFest at Navy Pier

Winter WonderFest kicks off Dec. 5, transforming Navy Pier’s Festival Hall into an indoor holiday playground. Tickets start at $25, with optional ice skating for $10.

Jarvis Square Holiday Market

The 17th annual Jarvis Square Holiday Market returns Saturday with its largest lineup yet. More than 40 local artisans will offer handmade goods, food and holiday treats throughout the Rogers Park commercial district. The event is free and accessible via the Jarvis Red Line station.

Santa Hustle Chicago

On Dec. 6, thousands are expected to participate in the Santa Hustle at Soldier Field. The Kids Dash begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Registration includes festive race gear and supports Cal’s Angels, which helps children battling cancer.

Western Avenue Holiday Road

Beverly and Morgan Park businesses host the Western Avenue Holiday Road on Saturday, offering a full day of shopping and neighborhood festivities. The event stretches from 99th to 115th streets and admission is free.

Winter Wonderland in Wicker Park

Families can enjoy photos with Santa, DIY s’mores, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more throughout Wicker Park and Bucktown on Dec. 6. The day concludes with a tree lighting at 5:15 p.m. at the Wicker Park Field House. More information can be found online.

(Abby Palumbo)