Things to do in Chicago this weekend — One of a Kind Holiday Show, Elf the Musical, Big Jam
CHICAGO - It’s the first weekend of December and snow is in the forecast – but the chilly weather won’t slow down the fun.
Catch Brett Eldredge live at The Chicago Theatre, party at WGCI Big Jam, or browse local artisans at the One of a Kind Holiday Show.
Here’s a list of things to do in Chicago Dec. 5-7.
Things to do in Chicago Dec. 5-7 2025.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Dec. 5: Hot Mulligan at The Salt Shed Indoors
Dec. 5: Adamn Killa at Reggie’s Rock Club
Dec. 5: Lavern at Outset
Dec. 5: Thievery Corporation at Radius
Dec. 6: WGCI Big Jam at United Center
Dec. 6: Sister Hazel at House of Blues Chicago
Dec. 6: PVRIS at Concord Music Hall
Dec. 6: Hayla at Outset
Dec. 7: Dijon at the Salt Shed Indoors
Dec. 7: Samantha Fish, Cedric Burnside, Jon Spencer at House of Blues Chicago
Multiple dates: Brett Eldredge at The Chicago Theatre
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Dec. 5: Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers
Dec. 6: DePaul men’s basketball vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
Dec. 6: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Princeton
Dec. 6: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Ohio State
Dec. 7: Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors
Multiple dates: Chicago Elite Classic
Multiple dates: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals
What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jon Rudnitsky at Chicago Improv
Cedric the Entertainer at Horseshoe Casino
Michael Blaustein at The Vic Theatre
Chicago Tap Allstars at Harold Washington Cultural Center
Charles Dickens Begrudingly Performs a Christmas Carol Again
Things to do in Chicago this weekend Dec. 5-7
Jazz City at Hamilton Park
Jazz City returns to Hamilton Park on Dec. 5 with a free community concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event closes out the year with Duke Ellington’s "Nutcracker Suite," performed by the Michael Nearpass Large Ensemble.
One of a Kind Holiday Show
The One of a Kind Show + Sale brings more than 600 artists and makers to The Mart Dec. 4-7. Visitors can browse handmade art, jewelry, apparel and décor while enjoying live music and hands-on demos. Tickets start at $15 and are valid for re-entry throughout the show.
Winter WonderFest at Navy Pier
Winter WonderFest kicks off Dec. 5, transforming Navy Pier’s Festival Hall into an indoor holiday playground. Tickets start at $25, with optional ice skating for $10.
Jarvis Square Holiday Market
The 17th annual Jarvis Square Holiday Market returns Saturday with its largest lineup yet. More than 40 local artisans will offer handmade goods, food and holiday treats throughout the Rogers Park commercial district. The event is free and accessible via the Jarvis Red Line station.
Santa Hustle Chicago
On Dec. 6, thousands are expected to participate in the Santa Hustle at Soldier Field. The Kids Dash begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30 a.m. Registration includes festive race gear and supports Cal’s Angels, which helps children battling cancer.
Western Avenue Holiday Road
Beverly and Morgan Park businesses host the Western Avenue Holiday Road on Saturday, offering a full day of shopping and neighborhood festivities. The event stretches from 99th to 115th streets and admission is free.
Winter Wonderland in Wicker Park
Families can enjoy photos with Santa, DIY s’mores, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more throughout Wicker Park and Bucktown on Dec. 6. The day concludes with a tree lighting at 5:15 p.m. at the Wicker Park Field House. More information can be found online.
(Abby Palumbo)
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX 32's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.