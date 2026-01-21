Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival, Mac and Cheese Fest
CHICAGO - Whether you're into live music, pro sports or winter traditions, Chicago has you covered this weekend. Here's what's happening Jan. 23-25.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 23: Wreckno at Outset
Jan. 24: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago
Jan. 25: Kirill Gerstein at Orchestra Hall
Jan. 25: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 25: Shame with Ghostwoman at Thalia Hall
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 24: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Duquesne
Jan. 24: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall
Jan. 24: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
Jan. 25: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Creighton
Jan. 25: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Things to do around Chicago Jan. 23-25
Chair-ish at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art
The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn opens a first-time collaboration between Chicago-based artists Alex Chitty and Norman Teague. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Science Snoozeum at the Museum of Science and Industry
On Jan. 24, children ages 6-12 and their adult chaperone can explore exhibits after hours, take part in scavenger hunts, attend museum tours, and watch a film in the Giant Dome Theater. Tickets start at $85 per person.
Mac & Cheese Fest
Attendees can stroll through Wrigleyville, enjoying seven mac and cheese servings at participating bars. The event runs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival
Chicago’s Winter Whiskey Festival returns on Jan. 24, where attendees can taste over 20 whiskeys, enjoy live entertainment and more.
Jennette McCurdy: Live in Conversation
Bestselling author Jennette McCurdy will visit Chicago Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss her debut novel Half His Age. Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book, with tickets starting at $71.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.