Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival, Mac and Cheese Fest

By
Updated  January 22, 2026 12:42pm CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Whether you're into live music, pro sports or winter traditions, Chicago has you covered this weekend. Here's what's happening Jan. 23-25.  

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend? 

Jan. 23: Wreckno at Outset

Jan. 24: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago

Jan. 25: Kirill Gerstein at Orchestra Hall

Jan. 25: Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble at Garcia’s Chicago

Jan. 25: Shame with Ghostwoman at Thalia Hall

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend? 

Jan. 23: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 24: Loyola Men’s Basketball vs. Duquesne 

Jan. 24: DePaul Men’s Basketball vs. Seton Hall

Jan. 24: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Jan. 25: DePaul Women’s Basketball vs. Creighton 

Jan. 25: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend? 

Disney on Ice 

The Phantom of the Opera

Oliver

Big Jay Oakerson 

Eureka Day 

Salome

Things to do around Chicago Jan. 23-25 

Chair-ish at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn opens a first-time collaboration between Chicago-based artists Alex Chitty and Norman Teague. Admission is free, and the museum is open Tuesday- Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Science Snoozeum at the Museum of Science and Industry 

On Jan. 24, children ages 6-12 and their adult chaperone can explore exhibits after hours, take part in scavenger hunts, attend museum tours, and watch a film in the Giant Dome Theater. Tickets start at $85 per person. 

Mac & Cheese Fest

Attendees can stroll through Wrigleyville, enjoying seven mac and cheese servings at participating bars. The event runs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Jan. 24. 

Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival 

Chicago’s Winter Whiskey Festival returns on Jan. 24, where attendees can taste over 20 whiskeys, enjoy live entertainment and more. 

Jennette McCurdy: Live in Conversation 

Bestselling author Jennette McCurdy will visit Chicago Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss her debut novel Half His Age. Each attendee will receive a pre-signed copy of the book, with tickets starting at $71. 

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

