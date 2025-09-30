Third measles case detected in Cook County, officials say

The Brief Health officials in Cook County announced the detection of a third measles case this year. They warned that people at a Crestwood Aldi store may have been exposed last week. Measles is a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.



Health officials said a third case of measles was detected in suburban Cook County so far this year.

The Cook County Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a suburban adult whose vaccination status is unknown.

What we know:

Officials believe the person got the virus from being exposed to the last reported measles case announced on Sept. 16.

They also warned of a potential exposure for anyone who was at an Aldi grocery store located at 4820 Cal Sag Road in Crestwood on Thursday, Sept. 24, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Health officials said a third case of measles was detected in suburban Cook County so far this year.

Measles is a dangerous and potentially deadly disease, is highly contagious, and can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infectious person has left the area, according to health officials. A brief exposure of 15 minutes can result in measles transmission.

Symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure. They can include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. The rash usually begins on the face and spreads to the trunk. A person is generally contagious for four days before and four days after the onset of a rash.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to call a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department for evaluation. Special arrangements can be made to prevent further exposure to others.

The best way to prevent measles is with vaccination. A two-dose measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides 97% protection.

What you can do:

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or who is unsure of their status can talk to their healthcare provider or schedule a vaccination appointment with a Cook County Health clinic at 312-864-1111.

More information on measles can be found on the Cook County Public Health's website or the CDC's website.