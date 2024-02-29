Third suspect arrested in Washington Park carjacking, armed robbery

article

An 18-year-old man is in custody after Chicago police say he and two other people robbed a woman at gunpoint in Washington Park.

Edward Williams is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking-agg-firearm and one felony count of robbery-armed with a firearm.

The vehicular hijacking and armed robbery occurred Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Police say Williams and two other suspects robbed a 40-year-old woman in the 9600 block of S. Brennan Avenue, taking her property and her vehicle. It's unknown if she was injured.

Williams is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on March 1.

