Thousands attend National Homeland Security Association conference in Chicago

Thousands of people are in Chicago to attend the National Homeland Security Association Conference.

The grand opening ceremony for the conference was held Tuesday at the Hyatt Regency downtown.

The event brings together people across various industries such as security, law enforcement, fire rescue and more.

They can share ideas and showcase new equipment, all in an effort to keep the public safe.

"There's a lot of remarkable barriers that we are breaking here, and the fact that Homeland Security Association has decided to bring your annual convention here, in one of the greatest cities in the entire world, and with one of the highest attendance rates ever in the history of this conference tells you how remarkable this collective work to bring the type of stability to all of our communities across this country," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

It's the first time the conference has been held in Chicago.