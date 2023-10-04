Thousands of migrants crowd police districts, O'Hare as they await placements

The complexities of the city's migrant situation are reaching a critical point as more and more buses continue arriving in Chicago.

As of Wednesday evening, more than 3,000 migrants were still awaiting placement in shelters.

On Wednesday, 13 buses arrived to Chicago from the Texas border – up from 10 on Tuesday.

This comes as hundreds of migrants remain in limbo at O’Hare, while thousands are spread across police districts.

With time ticking away before cold weather arrives, mattresses, furniture and personal belongings are still packed along the sidewalk at Chicago Police District 1, located near 17th Street and State Street.

For now, it’s where Abraham Gonzalez is staying.

"When I arrived this morning here, and I saw all the people outside, it hurts me. There are still families with children, and we are not animals," said Gonzalez.

There, dozens of people are sharing a bathroom in the lobby and a porta potty outside. FOX 32 Chicago asked Gonzalez if these conditions are better than they were at home.

"No, no," Gonzalez said. "In Venezuela, we never lived on the streets, now are living on the streets and we need to wait for some help."

Also waiting for help – are 764 migrants living at O’Hare’s Bus/Shuttle Center.

Officials said on Wednesday that migrants are not being bussed there by the city, rather, they are arriving on planes from San Antonio, Houston, New York and other cities.

One man, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 32 Chicago that he left his three daughters in Venezuela to create a better life for them here; however, right now he isn’t permitted to work and has nowhere to call ‘home.’

"It's been so hard in Venezuela for work, for money. There, we can only earn $20 a week, it's nothing," he said.

Currently, more than 9,800 migrants are being housed in Chicago shelters. More than 17,000 migrants have come to Chicago since last August.

Meanwhile, various neighborhoods are grappling with the city's decision to create temporary sanctuaries in park district facilities and vacant buildings.

Critics continue to call on the city to be more transparent with residents.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office said, on Wednesday, they're doing everything they can to help the migrants and the community at the same time.