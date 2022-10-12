Threatening message at suburban high school prompts increase in police presence

A threatening message found on the campus of a suburban Chicago high school prompted an increase police presence Wednesday.

The threat was scribbled on a wall at West Aurora High School — "Get Ready, West on 10-12-2022 I'm killing."

A scary message was also shared on social media and reported to Aurora police who are now investigating.

Students who spoke to FOX 32 Chicago say the threats or talk of threats is part of going to school these days.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The school district is encouraging the school community that if you see something, say something.

Four students from another suburban high school are also facing disciplinary action for recent vandalism and threats.

Three students from Lake Forest High School are accused of vandalizing school property with threatening language and hateful imagery.

A fourth student also stepped forward, allegedly admitting to mailing a bullet to the school library.

In addition to school disciplinary action, the students were referred to a juvenile detention center.