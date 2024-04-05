Threats made against Fenton High School, official on administrative leave; students will have e-learning day

Fenton High School students will have an e-learning day Friday after threats were made against the school and a school official on administrative leave.

The school said all students and staff were evacuated and are safe.

During this E-Learning day, students are instructed to participate in Google Meets video conferences, following a 10 a.m. late start schedule.

Zero Hour classes will not be held, and all extracurricular activities are canceled until further notice.

This threat comes one week after the superintendent of Fenton High School was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a former teacher.

There has been outrage in this community for weeks after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced involving a teacher, dating back to 2011.

The school board came under fire after the public found out that the allegations had been reported and some knew about them.

FOX 32 Chicago is not naming the employee, as they have not been criminally charged. However, the former teacher was fired this month after being placed on administrative leave last year.

Since the allegations came to light, the public has been calling for new leadership in the district.