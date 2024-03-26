Fenton High School scandal: Bomb threats, sexual assault allegations roil community

The Bensenville Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, with the future of Fenton High School expected to dominate discussions as parents intensify calls for action in response to sexual assault allegations against a former educator.

Incidents related to the matter have unfolded almost daily, with a bomb threat reported Tuesday morning against Fenton High School and a school administrator for the second time within the past week. Although students are on spring break this week, some sports teams were practicing at the school and were evacuated while police conducted a sweep of the premises. School officials have confirmed that local and state authorities are actively investigating the threats.

These events come amid heightened scrutiny of the school board's handling of allegations of sexual misconduct against the former teacher. While the individual in question has not been named by FOX 32 as charges have not been filed, recent disclosures from the administration indicate that reports of misconduct against the educator date back to 2011. Nevertheless, the teacher was only dismissed earlier this month.

Calls for accountability have intensified, with parents and students demanding the resignation of the school superintendent. Despite mounting pressure, no members of the board have resigned thus far.

"Every day I feel like there’s more and more people that should step down. I’m very disappointed. I’ve attended two meetings here at the school and I do not feel that the board, the school board, has really addressed this issue," said David Johnson, a concerned parent.

"I hope that the superintendent realizes that the only way we are going to see a positive change here is with his resignation. If he wants what’s best for our community, which he says he does, then he will step down," echoed Andrea Vallone, another parent.

Last Friday also saw a threat against the school, prompting class cancelations and a building evacuation.

The Bensenville Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., with a significant turnout expected.