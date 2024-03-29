Fenton High School superintendent placed on leave amid investigation; principal steps in

The superintendent of Fenton High School District 100 has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a former teacher.

The school board called a special meeting on Friday to focus on the fate of the superintendent and to appoint an interim.

There has been outrage in this community for weeks after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced involving a teacher, dating back to 2011.

The school board came under fire after the public found out that the allegations had been reported and some knew about them.

FOX 32 Chicago is not naming the employee, as they have not been criminally charged. However, the former teacher was fired this month after being placed on administrative leave last year.

Since the allegations came to light, the public has been calling for new leadership in the district.

Even the village president got involved in the argument, calling for Superintendent Ongtengco to be replaced.

The board voted him out Friday night, replacing him with an acting superintendent – Fenton High School Principal Samuel Bentsen.

It's a decision the public is still not happy about.

RELATED: 'You failed to protect me': Students speak out during heated meeting at Fenton High School

The village president penned a letter on Friday saying in part, "While I must respect the independence of the elected Fenton Board of Education's decision, I stand with parents and students when I call for outside oversight until this matter is resolved at the school."

One student said many are worried about returning to school after spring break, following bomb threats and this public outrage.

The student says it's going to be a difficult rest of the school year.

Superintendent Ongtengco was not in attendance at the meeting.