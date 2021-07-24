Three carjackings reported in Englewood on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings recently reported in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident, someone was driving or sitting in their vehicle when someone approached them flashing a gun, and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said.
The robberies happened:
- About 8 p.m. July 13 in the 6700 block of South Morgan Street;
- About 9:40 p.m., July 18 in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue; and
- About 2:15 p.m. July 18 in the 6700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.
