Three carjackings reported in Englewood on Chicago's South Side

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings recently reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, someone was driving or sitting in their vehicle when someone approached them flashing a gun, and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 8 p.m. July 13 in the 6700 block of South Morgan Street;

About 9:40 p.m., July 18 in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue; and

About 2:15 p.m. July 18 in the 6700 block of South Marshfield Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

