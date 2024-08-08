Three Chicago teens ordered to remain in custody after attempted carjackings in Downers Grove

Three teens will remain in custody until their next court appearances after being accused in two recent carjackings in downtown Downers Grove.

The three male teens, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, had a detention hearing Thursday morning. All three are charged with attempted vehicle hijacking, a Class 2 felony, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

One of the 14-year-old teens and the 15-year-old are also charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

A fourth juvenile who was allegedly involved has been identified but is not yet in custody, officials said.

Their charges stem from a reported carjacking at 12:30 a.m., Aug. 3. The victim, a woman, told authorities that the four teens tried to steal her vehicle.

Before she notified 911, the state's attorney said the teens went to a parking deck in Downers Grove, broke the rear window of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and tried to start the vehicle.

After their attempt was unsuccessful, authorities said the teens blocked a road in downtown Downers Grove.

When the driver came to a stop, they surrounded her vehicle and pulled on the door handles, the state's attorney said.

The teens slapped the car window, kicked the door, called the woman a "b****" and yelled for the driver to get out of her vehicle, officials said.

When the driver called 911, the teens ran from the scene. The woman then drove away, according to the state's attorney.

Police were able to locate the four teens a short time later, near Maple Avenue and Main Street, but they ran from the officers. Only one was taken into custody.

Hours later, at 4 a.m., the three juveniles who escaped arrest returned to the parking deck and stole a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, according to officials.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by Chicago police on Aug. 6 in the 6200 block of Eberhart Avenue.

Two of the four teens were also taken into custody, totaling three.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said two of the teens are expected to appear in court on Aug. 15. The third teen will appear in court on Aug. 14.