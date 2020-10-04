Three employees of the Cook County Circuit Court test positive for COVID-19

Three employees of the Cook County Circuit Court tested positive for COVID-19 last week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 88, according to the Office of the Chief Judge.

The first employee is with the staff of the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the second is a probation officer and the third is with the Official Court Report’s Office working at the courthouse in Maywood, officials said.

Of the 88 total employees who have tested positive, 37 work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, 31 are residents at the center and four are judges, officials said.