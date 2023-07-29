Three firefighters suffer heat-related problems fighting fire in Oak Brook Terrace

article

A fire at an apartment building in Oakbrook Terrace left behind some significant damage overnight Friday into Saturday, and three firefighters had to be treated for heat-related problems.

Residents said the fire on Royce Boulevard started some time between 11 p.m. and midnight. The fire chief said it was out at about 4 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A resident told FOX 32 Chicago it sounded like "a big bang went off."

The firefighters who were hospitalized with heat problems have been released.

The fire chief said he did not have information on how many people were displaced.