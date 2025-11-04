Three gunmen open fire on 18-year-old on Chicago's West Side

The Brief An 18-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot in the chest by three gunmen in an Austin alley Monday night. The suspects fled, and no arrests have been made as Area Four detectives investigate.



An 18-year-old man was shot by a group of three gunmen and critically wounded Monday evening in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The man was standing in an alley around 7:33 p.m. when three people shot in his direction in the 5600 block of West Madison Avenue, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was shot once in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.