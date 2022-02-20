Three locations in Chicago's Sheffield Neighbors area burglarized
CHICAGO - Three businesses and homes in Chicago's Sheffield Neighbors area were burglarized in the past week or so.
Chicago police want you to be aware that the burglar(s) forced their way into the homes or businesses through a door, ransacked the places and ran off.
The burglaries happened at these times and locations:
- 1200 block of West Webster Ave., Saturday, February 12 in the morning
- 1300 block of West Webster Ave., Wednesday, February 16 in the evening
- 2700 block of North Clifton Ave., Friday, February 18 in the afternoon
Chicago police recommend these steps:
- Keep garage doors locked and windows secure.
- Immediately repair broken windows, doors, or locks.
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.
- If you are a victim, do not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
- Keep a record of property serial numbers.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.