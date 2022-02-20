Three locations in Chicago's Sheffield Neighbors area burglarized

Three businesses and homes in Chicago's Sheffield Neighbors area were burglarized in the past week or so.

Chicago police want you to be aware that the burglar(s) forced their way into the homes or businesses through a door, ransacked the places and ran off.

The burglaries happened at these times and locations:

1200 block of West Webster Ave., Saturday, February 12 in the morning

1300 block of West Webster Ave., Wednesday, February 16 in the evening

2700 block of North Clifton Ave., Friday, February 18 in the afternoon

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Chicago police recommend these steps:

Advertisement