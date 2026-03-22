Three men shot in South Shore, two in critical condition: police

The Brief Three men were shot while standing in a driveway in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood on Sunday evening. Two victims—a 26-year-old shot in the chest and another man shot in the neck—are in critical condition, while a third man shot in the arm is in fair condition. Police are investigating the shooting, and officers recovered one rifle and two handguns from the scene.



Three men have been hospitalized after a shooting in South Shore on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

Around 5:21 p.m., a 26-year-old man and two other men were in the driveway of an apartment complex in the 6900 block of S. South Shore, police say. The three men sustained gunshot wounds from an unknown suspect.

The 26-year-old was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim was shot in the neck and also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The third victim was shot in the left arm and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident, and one rifle and two handguns were recovered from the scene, according to police.