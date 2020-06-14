Three men wounded in two shootings in Austin

Three men were wounded in two separate shootings in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday.

In one attack, A 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot at about 6:30 p.m. He was in the 1000 block of North Mayfield Avenue when a male suspect approached him and fired shots, hitting the man in the groin, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition, police said.

In the other attack, two men were shot about 4:51 p.m. in the 300 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 22-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said. A 41-year-old man was shot in the head and body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Both were uncooperative with investigators, police said.

No one is in custody in either shooting.